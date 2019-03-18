Head-To-Head Comparison: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) versus Alsea SAB de CV (ALSSF)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Alsea SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 4.55% 16.97% 7.37% Alsea SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Alsea SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 6 0 2.36 Alsea SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Alsea SAB de CV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Alsea SAB de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.88 $50.81 million $2.35 19.90 Alsea SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea SAB de CV.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alsea SAB de CV does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Alsea SAB de CV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Alsea SAB de CV Company Profile

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas. The company is also involved in the purchase, import, transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen, refrigerated, and dry food products; and factoring and financial leasing activities. It operates 2,410 units in Mexico, 261 units in Argentina, 4 units in Brazil, 170 units in Colombia, 169 units in Chile, 571 units in Spain, and 3 units in Uruguay. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

