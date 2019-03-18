Head to Head Contrast: COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) and Luminex (LMNX)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Luminex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Luminex has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Luminex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminex is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Luminex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Luminex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.63 billion 8.04 $614.43 million $0.29 36.81 Luminex $315.82 million 3.39 $18.50 million $0.48 49.94

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.17% 70.14% 31.57% Luminex 5.81% 4.61% 4.18%

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luminex pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminex beats COLOPLAST A/S/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

