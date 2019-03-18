Head-To-Head Review: Embarr Downs (EMBR) & Callaway Golf (ELY)

Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embarr Downs and Callaway Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embarr Downs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.24 billion 1.27 $104.74 million $1.07 15.63

Callaway Golf has higher revenue and earnings than Embarr Downs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Embarr Downs and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embarr Downs 0 0 0 0 N/A Callaway Golf 0 6 7 0 2.54

Callaway Golf has a consensus target price of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than Embarr Downs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Callaway Golf pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Embarr Downs does not pay a dividend. Callaway Golf pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Embarr Downs and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embarr Downs N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf 8.43% 14.01% 9.75%

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Embarr Downs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embarr Downs

Embarr Downs, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products. Embarr Downs, Inc. is based in San Clemente, California.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs. The Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls. The Gear, Accessories and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear, headwear, and other lifestyle and golf-related apparel products, as well as golf bags, golf gloves, travel gears, gears, personal storage gears, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. Callaway Golf Company sells its products under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Strata, OGIO, and TravisMathew brand names. It also sells pre-owned golf products through its Website, callawaygolfpreowned.com; and Callaway Golf and Odyssey products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

