Head-To-Head Survey: GCI Liberty (GLIBA) versus Its Rivals

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 762 2778 4056 169 2.47

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given GCI Liberty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -39.99% 7.28% 2.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.39 GCI Liberty Competitors $41.62 billion $1.90 billion 18.76

GCI Liberty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GCI Liberty rivals beat GCI Liberty on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

