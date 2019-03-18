Helen of Troy (HELE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America set a $151.00 price objective on Helen of Troy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $115.32 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.