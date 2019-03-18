Hexo (HEXO) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hexo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21. Hexo has a 52-week low of C$3.34 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

