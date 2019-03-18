HiCoin (XHI) Reaches Market Cap of $896,930.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $896,930.00 and $497.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

