Hill & Smith (HILS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HILS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target for the company.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.30) on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Mark Pegler sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.30), for a total transaction of £156,012.33 ($203,857.74).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

