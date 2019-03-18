Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,307,000 after acquiring an additional 129,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 694,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $43.10 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

