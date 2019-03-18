Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,041,243 JD.Com Inc (JD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,041,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,813,000. JD.Com accounts for about 13.1% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,221 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 164,260 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $3,825,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.00 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

