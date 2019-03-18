Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 425,000 Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Arcus Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 452,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,135,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,872. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $553.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

