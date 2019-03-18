Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $38.82 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,730,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,823,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 1.6% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.16% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,508. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 379.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. HSBC started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.98.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

