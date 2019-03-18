Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Has $108.14 Million Holdings in Uxin Ltd (UXIN)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 995.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218,735 shares during the period. Uxin accounts for 8.1% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.61% of Uxin worth $108,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 1,696,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,090. Uxin Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

