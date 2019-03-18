HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,190 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 69,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.39 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

