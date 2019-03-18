HMS (HMSY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HMSY opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock worth $34,709,365. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HMS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $42,907,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in HMS by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 464,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in HMS by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

