Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

Shares of HNL opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Horizon North Logistics’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

