HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Lessened by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HP by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in HP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 566,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $4,070,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

