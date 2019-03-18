HPS Investment Partners LLC Invests $32.35 Million in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Stock

HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,345,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,000. Alta Mesa Resources makes up about 33.2% of HPS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HPS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alta Mesa Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 584,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 584,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 341,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the third quarter worth $8,608,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

