Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.76 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4,851.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $41.37 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

