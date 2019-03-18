Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Ladder Capital worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 43.78 and a quick ratio of 43.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

