Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

