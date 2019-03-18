HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $16,650.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02295941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00483980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023280 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020840 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010526 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00043201 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.