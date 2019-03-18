Huazhu Group (HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $39.04

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.06, but opened at $39.04. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 55342 shares trading hands.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Huazhu Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Huazhu Group by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

