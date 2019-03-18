Hubii Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00394371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.01681318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230744 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

