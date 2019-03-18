Hyper Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001630 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

Hyper (CRYPTO:HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

