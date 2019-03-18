i3 Verticals (IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.00 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $579.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 296,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.