IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 106,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE:AIG opened at $44.40 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ibm-retirement-fund-cuts-position-in-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.