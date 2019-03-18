IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 104,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

In other news, Director Brian T. Shea bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,590.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ibm-retirement-fund-decreases-holdings-in-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.