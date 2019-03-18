IBM Retirement Fund Has $558,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,042,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

