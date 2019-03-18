IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after buying an additional 3,956,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,598,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,647,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,684,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,493,000 after buying an additional 177,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.10 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

