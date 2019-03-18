ICF International Inc (ICFI) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 390,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 238.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International Inc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

In other news, EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

