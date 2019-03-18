ICICI Bank (IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.46

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 181735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

