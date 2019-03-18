ICO OpenLedger Market Capitalization Reaches $58,940.00 (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market cap of $58,940.00 and $0.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00386618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.01670155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io.

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

