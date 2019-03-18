Icon (ICLR) PT Raised to $148.00 at Barclays

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.59. 119,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Icon has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Icon by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Icon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Icon by 41.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth $19,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth $3,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

