Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) & Banco Santander (SAN) Critical Review

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Idaho Independent Bank alerts:

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 1 4 0 2.80

Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 16.13% 7.56% 0.55%

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A Banco Santander $57.19 billion 1.38 $9.52 billion $0.55 8.96

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Idaho Independent Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.