IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,778 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IHS Markit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IHS Markit by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

INFO opened at $54.52 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

