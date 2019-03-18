Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,036.43 ($39.68).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB opened at GBX 2,611.50 ($34.12) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.