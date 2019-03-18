Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,023.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.