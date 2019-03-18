Independent Money System One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $12,988.00 and $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,672.40 or 3.89800498 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00115088 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001546 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

