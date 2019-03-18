IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is AT Bancorp’s 6th Largest Position

AT Bancorp lessened its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 4.3% of AT Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AT Bancorp owned approximately 3.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,943,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,187 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,843,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,561 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 950,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 611,958 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 239,977 shares during the period.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

