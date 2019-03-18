Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment involves in chicken and egg operations. The Other segment includes operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.