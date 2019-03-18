Innospec (IOSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

IOSP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Innospec has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $407,300.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $345,307.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $19,046,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,659,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.