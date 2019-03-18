Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Director Buys $99,980.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.86 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.74.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

