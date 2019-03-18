Insider Buying: Mercury General Co. (MCY) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director George Gwyer Braunegg acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MCY opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

