Insider Buying: Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Director Acquires $30,960.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Philip E. Cline acquired 2,000 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $227.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

