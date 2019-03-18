Insider Buying: Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Senior Officer Acquires 12,800 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Shannon Janzen purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$23,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,550.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.85. 142,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,064. Western Forest Products Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $714.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$284.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.239999994810811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Senior Officer Acquires 12,800 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/insider-buying-western-forest-products-inc-wef-senior-officer-acquires-12800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.