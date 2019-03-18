Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Director Sells $143,750.00 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director John C. Dean sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $97,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPF opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $31.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

