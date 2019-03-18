Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) Director Sells $593,100.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick H. Nettles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $633,150.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $39.43 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

