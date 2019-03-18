Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (GNTX) Insider Sells 2,686 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at $892,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Neil Boehm acquired 19 shares of Gentex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $320.34.

GNTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,620. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

