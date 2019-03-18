Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Director Sells 111,864 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00.

NEE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.87. 1,793,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,014,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Director Sells 111,864 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/insider-selling-nextera-energy-inc-nee-director-sells-111864-shares-of-stock.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.